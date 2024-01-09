Police appeal for five witnesses to lockdown party murders to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police appeal for five witnesses to lockdown party murders to come forward

By Press Association
Junior Ajose (left) was shot dead at a summer 2020 lockdown outdoor party in Moss Side, Manchester (Greater Manchester/PA)
Junior Ajose (left) was shot dead at a summer 2020 lockdown outdoor party in Moss Side, Manchester (Greater Manchester/PA)

Detectives investigating a double murder at a summer 2020 lockdown party want to speak to five potential witnesses.

Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi Ajose, 36, known as Junior, were shot at an outdoor “spontaneous gathering” that followed hours after a Black Lives Matter family event in Moss Side, Manchester.

A lone assailant gunned down both men, who were not known to each other, in a car park off Caythorpe Street in the early hours of June 21, shortly after midnight.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they have an outstanding suspect but need more evidence about the killings at the party attended by up to 400 people.

The witnesses, identified by mobile phone footage, are not connected to the murders but may have key information to help with the inquiry, police added.

Cheriff Tall
Cheriff Tall was one of two murder victims at a summer 2020 outdoor lockdown party in Moss Side, Manchester (Greater Manchester/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: “We know most people who were present were there to enjoy themselves and not cause trouble. So, we are certain that they will have vital detail that can help in our investigation in the events leading up to, during or after the murder.

“Our focus is to obtain this key evidence so that we can convict the person responsible for the murders.

“I understand that people can be reluctant to come forward in this type of case, for a variety of reasons, but I ask that you do so as we can provide the relevant support needed as it’s not too late to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP in confidence on 0161 856 0110, quoting incident number 221 of 21/06/20.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information, including pictures and videos, can also be uploaded anonymously to the Major Incident Public Portal for Operation Tarnbrook here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S30-PO1

A £50,000 award for key information that leads to the discovery and conviction of the killer remains available.