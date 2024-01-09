Anne to meet Sri Lanka’s president during first royal tour of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne to meet Sri Lanka’s president during first royal tour of 2024

By Press Association
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence are visiting Sri Lanka (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record/PA)
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence are visiting Sri Lanka (Victoria Stewart/Daily Record/PA)

The Princess Royal will meet the president of Sri Lanka during her three-day visit to the Commonwealth nation.

Anne will arrive on Wednesday with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and during the trip will sit down with Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Sri Lanka.

In 2023, Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence from the UK and the two countries have maintained strong ties.

King Charles III coronation
The Princess Royal has a reputation for being one of the hardest-working royals (Jacob King/PA)

The princess, 73, has been dubbed the King’s “right-hand woman” thanks to her support for her brother, and her reputation as one of the most hard-working royals in Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy.

The trip will be the royal family’s first overseas tour of 2024.

The King and Queen are expected to visit Canada in May, and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa in October.

There was no major joint official overseas tour for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2023, but the pair are reported to be planning to travel to Italy for an official visit this spring.

Anne will undertake engagements and meet local communities and faith groups in the capital Colombo, the city of Kandy in the centre of Sri Lanka, and Jaffna on the northern tip of the country from Wednesday to Friday, Buckingham Palace said.

Royal visit to Sri Lanka – Day Three
The King, as the then-Prince of Wales, visited the Mackwoods Labookellie Tea Estate in Sri Lanka in 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The princess will also meet the Sri Lankan president during her stay.

Mr Wickremesinghe’s predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and resigned in 2022 following months of mass protests over the island’s economic crisis.

Anne last visited Sri Lanka nearly 30 years ago in 1995 as patron of Save the Children to see projects supported by the charity.

The King and Queen, as the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, travelled there in 2013 for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – Sri Lanka
Camilla and Charles at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting dinner in Colombo in 2013 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Charles carried out solo trips in 2005 in the wake of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami and in 1998 to mark 50 years of the diplomatic relationship between the UK and the republic.

Anne recently appeared in the BBC’s royal documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, and was filmed greeting her brother affectionately with the words “Hello, old bean” to the delight of the King.

The late Queen’s only daughter told how she “felt a sense of relief” when the Imperial State Crown was removed from her mother’s coffin, symbolising her role as monarch passing to Charles.

“I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief, somehow that’s it, finished. That responsibility being moved on,” Anne said.

The princess also praised Camilla for her “outstanding” understanding of her job as consort, saying the role was “not something she would have been a natural for”, but adding that “she does it really well”.