Father murdered adopted two-year-old by ‘bashing her head against wall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Father murdered adopted two-year-old by ‘bashing her head against wall’

By Press Association
A father has been found guilty of murdering his two-year-old adopted daughter who died after he ‘bashed her head against a wall’ (PA)
A father has been found guilty of murdering his two-year-old adopted daughter who died after he ‘bashed her head against a wall’ (PA)

A father has been found guilty of murdering his two-year-old adopted daughter who died after he “bashed her head against a wall”.

Jan Gholami and his wife Roqia Ghulami have been on trial for the murder of Zahra Ghulami at their Gravesend home in May 2020.

During the nine-week trial, prosecutor Sally Howes KC said Zahra suffered a skull fracture caused by “significant impact with significant energy” at the hands of Gholami.

The girl was taken to hospital on May 27 2020 and died two days later.

Ms Howes accused the father-of-four of taking out his “bad temper” on her and bashing her head against a wall.

At Maidstone Crown Court, jurors convicted Gholami of murder in a majority verdict of 10 to two after deliberating for nearly 20 hours.

Ghulami, 32, was cleared of murder but found guilty of cruelty of a person under 16 in a unanimous verdict.

Gholami was also found guilty unanimously of child cruelty.

Former farmer Gholami, originally from Afghanistan, told jurors he went to Tesco that morning and when he got home his son said Zahra had fallen down the stairs and was vomiting.

The 33-year-old denied hurting his children, saying he loved them.

The shop worker previously said: “If I would do such things I wouldn’t come to this country. There was a lot of violence in Afghanistan already.

“The reason I came to this country was for the welfare of my children.”

Jan and Roqia Ghulami
Zahra Ghulami (CPS/PA)

Ghulami did not give evidence in court but told police Zahra fell down the stairs.

The girl’s cause of death was given as severe head injury and skull fracture by Professor Charles Mangham, an osteoarticular pathologist.

Jurors were told Gholami came to the UK in January 2016 while Ghulami was still in Afghanistan with their children.

The couple adopted Zahra in 2017 after Gholami’s friend, Zahra’s father, felt unable to look after her after his wife died in childbirth.

This happened when Ghulami was in Afghanistan and the adoption was approved by village elders.

In January 2019, Gholami applied for asylum for Ghulami from the UK, and she arrived with the children to join him.

Zahra was described as a “bright, intelligent” child who was “highly curious” and wanted to find out about everything.

The court also heard evidence of alleged domestic abuse by Gholami against Ghulami, with a neighbour claiming she saw Gholami punch Ghulami in the face outside their home.

Gholami denied hurting his wife.

But jurors also heard how Ghulami told a police officer and social worker that he beat her, sometimes by slapping her or banging her head against a wall, and she was scared he would kill her.

Gholami also denied allegations of older injuries before Zahra’s death, including that he banged her head against the wall and fractured her skull on an earlier occasion.

Prosecutor Ms Howes said: “Because this is what you do.

“You bang people’s heads against walls.

“Because you’ve done this before and Zahra had survived, you just walked away and went to Tesco.”

Gholami and Ghulami, of Oak Road, Gravesend, denied murder, causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.

Judge Mr Justice Wall will sentence Gholami on February 16, and Ghulami at a date to be decided.