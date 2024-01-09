West Midlands man found not guilty of supporting banned Ulster terror groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Midlands man found not guilty of supporting banned Ulster terror groups

By Press Association
Kieron Brockhouse outside Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
Kieron Brockhouse outside Birmingham Crown Court (PA)

A West Midlands man who flew the flags of two outlawed Ulster loyalist groups has been found not guilty of two anti-terror law charges.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court unanimously acquitted Kieron Brockhouse of two counts of supporting a proscribed organisation on Tuesday, after hearing how he bought Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) and Ulster Defence Association (UDA) flags from a shop during a trip to Belfast.

The jury deliberated for around two-and-a-half hours before clearing Brockhouse, who told the court he had no intention of encouraging terrorism and believed the UFF and UDA had ceased to exist in 1998.

Prosecutors had claimed the 42-year-old breached the Terrorism Act in April 2021 and May 2022 by flying flags at houses in Banklands Road, Dudley, and Hurst Green Road, Halesowen, and posting pictures of them on social media.

Crown court stock
Kieron Brockhouse was unanimously acquitted at Birmingham Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)

Brockhouse, who told jurors he was a member of an Orange Order lodge based in Stourbridge, informed police after his arrest in 2022 that he did not support terrorism in any way and was “gobsmacked” at being questioned at a custody facility.

In his evidence to the court, Brockhouse said there was no malice behind his flying of the flags, one of which was on a flagpole in a rear garden.

He also said he was copying the flying of flags he had seen displayed during visits to Belfast, and that he had flown several flags at the Dudley address to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland in 2021.

In his closing speech to the trial, Brockhouse’s barrister, Gulam Ahmed, submitted that the jury could find “quite quickly” that Brockhouse was a peaceful man.

The Crown alleged during a five-day trial that Brockhouse had been reckless as to whether or not his actions encouraged support for the UFF and UDA, which were outlawed in 1973 and 1992 respectively.

But Mr Ahmed said of the defendant: “He thought that they (the UFF and UDA) don’t exist.

“The reason he said he thought they didn’t exist was as a result of the Good Friday Agreement.

“If he didn’t know they were proscribed he simply could not be reckless.”

The defence also claimed that so-called “mindset evidence” concerning Brockhouse – alleged to support the Crown’s case – was “woefully thin”.

Following the not guilty verdicts, Brockhouse said “it’s over” towards those watching from the public gallery as he left the dock.

Judge Paul Farrer KC then thanked the jury panel for the obvious care and attention they had taken in dealing with the case.

Brockhouse declined to comment to the media after leaving the courtroom.