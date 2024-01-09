Man killed and 16-year-old boy injured in double stabbing near railway station

Four males have been arrested in a murder investigation after a young man and a teenager were stabbed at a railway station.

A man in his 20s was confirmed dead after police officers found him at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham, south-west London, shortly after 11.50pm on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy was found with a knife wound to his leg in nearby Alexander Close minutes later, though his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Both stabbings are being treated as linked.

Four males, including the boy, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

British Transport Police (BTP), the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service all attended.

Strawberry Hill station was still closed on Tuesday afternoon, affecting a number of transport services.

BTP Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This is a senseless act of violence which has seen the tragic death of a young man.

“This investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our inquiries.”