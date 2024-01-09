Meta to restrict more content for teenagers on Facebook and Instagram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Meta to restrict more content for teenagers on Facebook and Instagram

By Press Association
Yhe home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)
Yhe home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)

Facebook and Instagram are to start hiding more types of content for teenagers as part of an effort to better protect younger users from harmful material online.

As part of the changes, teenager users will no longer see posts from others discussing their personal struggle with thoughts of self-harm or suicide – even if they follow the user in question.

Meta said it was placing all under 18s into the most restrictive content control settings categories on Instagram and Facebook, and was restricting additional terms in Search on Instagram.

This setting already applies to new users who join the site, but is now being expanded to all teenagers using the apps.

A Meta and Facebook logo on a mobile phone
The new measures will be rolled out on the two platforms over the coming months (Alamy/PA)

Meta said the settings make it more difficult for people to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts across the apps, including in the Explore sections.

The new measures will be rolled out on the two platforms over the coming months.

On self-harm and suicide content on Instagram, Meta said it was “focused on ways to make it harder to find”, while also offering support to those who post about it.

“While we allow people to share content discussing their own struggles with suicide, self-harm and eating disorders, our policy is not to recommend this content and we have been focused on ways to make it harder to find,” the social media firm said in a blog post.

“Now, when people search for terms related to suicide, self-harm and eating disorders, we’ll start hiding these related results and will direct them to expert resources for help.

“We already hide results for suicide and self harm search terms that inherently break our rules and we’re extending this protection to include more terms. This update will roll out for everyone over the coming weeks.”

In addition, Meta said it would also begin sending notifications to teens, reminding them to check and update their privacy settings.

In response to the measures, Andy Burrows, adviser to online safety group the Molly Rose Foundation, said Meta’s changes were welcome, but failed to address the issue.

He added: “Our recent research shows teenagers continue to be bombarded with content on Instagram that promotes suicide and self-harm and extensively references suicide ideation and depression.

“While Meta’s policy changes are welcome, the vast majority of harmful content currently available on Instagram isn’t covered by this announcement, and the platform will continue to recommend substantial amounts of dangerous material to children.

“Unfortunately this looks like another piecemeal step when a giant leap is urgently required.”

The charity claimed that much of the harmful content it identified came from meme-style accounts and were not covered by Meta’s announcement.