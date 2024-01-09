Two people arrested after man stabbed to death in south-east London

Two people have been arrested after a 47-year-old man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Police were called at 6.52am on Tuesday to reports of an injured man at Old Kent Road, Southwark.

Emergency services attended, but police said the man died at the scene at 7.22am after being found with knife injuries.

Police said it appeared that the stabbing took place “inside a residential address” and those present at the time were “known to each other”.

A 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A crime scene and cordon remained in place on Tuesday afternoon and police said inquiries were under way to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, of the Met’s specialist crime command – who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Early indications are that the stabbing took place inside a residential address close to where the victim was found by members of the public.

“While we are keeping an open mind concerning motive, it does appear that those present at the address at the time of the stabbing were known to each other and that there is no wider threat to the public.”

Mr Nolan added: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward this morning to speak to police and local people for their patience and understanding as we go about our inquiries.

“If you have information or footage that could assist our investigation please do get in touch.”

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, leading policing in Southwark, said: “I know that the community will be shocked by this incident.

“Local residents will notice a more visible police presence in the area and I urge anyone who has concerns to speak with those officers as they patrol or contact your local neighbourhood police team.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family.”