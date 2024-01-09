L’Oreal unveils smart hair dryer to challenge Dyson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
L’Oreal unveils smart hair dryer to challenge Dyson

By Press Association
Beauty giant L’Oreal has unveiled a smart hair dryer which uses infrared light and wind to dry hair using less energy (L’Oreal/PA)
Beauty giant L’Oreal has unveiled a smart hair dryer which uses infrared light and wind to dry hair using less energy.

Called the AirLight Pro, the firm’s first mainstream electronic device will be seen as a competitor to Dyson’s range of high-end hair styling products when it launches in the UK from April in salons and the summer for consumers.

It has been unveiled at CES, the annual technology trade show in Las Vegas, which opened on Tuesday.

L’Oreal said the device is unlike conventional hair dryers because it does not use thermal rods to generate heat, instead using the patented infrared LightCare technology from hardware start-up Zuvi.

The AirLight Pro’s motor pushes the warm air created by the infrared bulbs on to hair to dry it – without using excessive heat which could damage the hair.

L’Oreal said the AirLight Pro dries hair faster but leaves it more hydrated – while using up to 31% less energy, according to tests.

The beauty giant said the environmental and energy impact was a key factor in the product’s design.

Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oreal Groupe chief executive, said: “For 115 years, L’Oreal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfil their individual beauty aspirations.

“With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

The device also has a connected companion app so users can personalise the hair dryer to their individual needs, even across multiple users.

UK pricing has yet to be confirmed.