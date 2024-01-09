Home of farthest-known fast radio burst is collection of seven galaxies – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Home of farthest-known fast radio burst is collection of seven galaxies – study

By Press Association
The blob-like home of the farthest-known fast radio burst is a collection of seven galaxies, new research suggests(Nasa/Esa/STScI/Alexa Gordon/Northwestern/PA)
The blob-like home of the farthest-known fast radio burst is a collection of seven galaxies, new research suggests(Nasa/Esa/STScI/Alexa Gordon/Northwestern/PA)

The blob-like home of the farthest-known fast radio burst is a collection of seven galaxies, new research suggests.

In 2022, astronomers detected the most powerful fast radio burst (FRB) ever observed.

It came from a location dating halfway back to the big bang and is also the farthest known FRB seen to date.

Astronomers led by Northwestern University in the US have pinpointed the object’s birthplace.

Using images from Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope, the researchers traced the FRB – dubbed 20220610A – back to not one galaxy but a group of at least seven.

According to their findings, the galaxies in the collection appear to be interacting with each other – and may even be on the path to a merger.

Such groups of galaxies are rare and possibly led to conditions that triggered the FRB.

Experts suggest the findings might challenge scientific models of how FRBs are made and what makes them.

Northwestern’s Alexa Gordon, who led the study, said: “Without the Hubble’s imaging, it would still remain a mystery as to whether this FRB originated from one monolithic galaxy or from some type of interacting system.

“It’s these types of environments – these weird ones – that drive us toward a better understanding of the mystery of FRBs.”

FRBs are brief, powerful radio blasts that flare up and disappear within milliseconds and generate more energy in one quick burst than our sun emits in a year.

FRB 20220610A was even more extreme than its predecessors.

Not only was it four times more energetic than closer FRBs, it also clocked in as the most distant FRB discovered.

When it originated, the universe was five billion years old. It is now about 13.7 billion years old.

Early observations suggested the burst appeared to have originated near an unidentifiable, formless blob, which astronomers initially thought was either a single, irregular galaxy or a group of three distant galaxies.

But Hubble’s sharp images now suggest the blob might be as least as many as seven galaxies in incredibly close proximity to one another.

Astronomers say they are so close to each other that they could all fit inside our Milky Way.

Study co-author Wen-fai Fong, an associate professor of physics and astronomy, said: “There are some signs that the group members are interacting.

“In other words, they could be trading materials or possibly on a path to merging.

“These groups of galaxies (called compact groups) are incredibly rare environments in the universe and are the densest galaxy-scale structures we know of.”

Although scientists have uncovered up to 1,000 FRBs since first discovering them in 2007, the sources behind them remain uncertain.

The research was presented during the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans, Louisiana.