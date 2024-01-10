‘Relief’ no migrant died in refrigerated container at Irish port, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Relief’ no migrant died in refrigerated container at Irish port, minister says

By Press Association
Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Freight trucks at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish transport minister has said there is “relief” that there were no fatalities among the 14 people found in a refrigerated container at an Irish port.

Police are investigating after nine men, three women and two girls were discovered in the container at Rosslare Europort at around 3am on Monday.

They were assessed by medics before being transferred for processing by the international protection service.

Ireland’s justice minister said the police are working with their international partners on the case.

The country’s premier Leo Varadkar said the first response is a humanitarian effort to check they are in good health, which they are believed to be.

They are then entitled to choose to undertake a voluntary return or apply for asylum.

On Wednesday, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “We have to do everything we can to try and avoid such carriage and passage because it is dangerous and a risk to the lives of those who are put on or go on to those trucks.

“We have to do what we can to reduce it but you cannot completely eliminate it. We’ve seen that with the UK Government and France, trying to stop that passage.

“It is practically impossible to completely avoid it.”

Cabinet meeting
Transport minister Eamon Ryan (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said people are making the crossing because they are desperate and Ireland has obligations under international law to provide refuge where appropriate.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Mr Ryan added: “We also stand up for human rights in our country. We’ve always stood by the UN charter for human rights, central to our position.

“Part of that is we have to respect and manage, to the best of our ability, refugee rights.”

Ger Carthy, a local councillor and operations resource manager with the National Ambulance Service, said one of the occupants of the refrigerated “roll-on/roll-off” container on board the ship bound for Rosslare Europort managed to make an emergency call at approximately 1am.

He said the call was picked up by the UK Coastguard and patched towards the Irish emergency services where a multi-agency response was triggered.

“It seems to be quite a challenging and very dangerous trip for anyone to make but I believe they had difficulty breathing within the refrigerated container and may have had to break a hole in the side of it to access some air from within the ship itself.”

Mr Carthy added: “Thankfully, we didn’t have an outcome similar to what we had in the early 2000s when a container came into Rosslare and there was a number of deceased people in it.”

Zeebrugge
Shipping containers at the port of Zeebrugge (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He said many people put into these containers may have expected to be going to the UK, but that the journey to Rosslare would have taken 30 hours.

“It could have been a very different outcome.”

He said he expected there would be an increased frequency of such crossings given the global migration crisis.

On the same programme, spokesman for the Irish Road Haulage Association Eugene Drennan said: “We’re absolutely relieved in the haulage industry this morning.

“The company involved is a long-standing, quality Irish family firm and is so relieved there are no fatalities. By a stroke of luck, we are lucky in this.”

He said the container was loaded onto a truck south of Paris.

Mr Drennan said the driver travelled north through France and took a break in a service station as required by law, but completed checks in the following morning.

He said: “These people were put on board by a very professional gang. They had to be helped because the truck was fully sealed. It was a solid-side refrigerated trailer.”

Mr Drennan said those who accessed the trailer would have to have knowledge of the locks and seals on the roof or rear of the container.

The container was brought to Zeebrugge for a direct crossing to Ireland.

Mr Drennan said the criminal gang may have expected the vehicle, which had an Irish number plate, to be travelling on a shorter journey of Calais-Dover to the UK.