Unite’s transport workers and police staff members to join NI pay strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Unite’s transport workers and police staff members to join NI pay strike

By Press Association
Members of Unite the Union and GMB on a picket line at Translink’s Short Strand Depot in Belfast during a 24 hour dispute over pay in December (PA)
Members of Unite the Union and GMB on a picket line at Translink’s Short Strand Depot in Belfast during a 24 hour dispute over pay in December (PA)

Unite’s public transport workers and police staff are set to join a major strike in Northern Ireland next week, the union has said.

Teachers, nurses, health workers and civil servants are among those who are to take part in what is expected to be one of the biggest strikes in recent history over pay.

It comes after a host of public sector workers took part in separate previous walkouts over an outstanding pay award.

Unions across sectors will join together in the “day of action” on January 18 in response to the failure to award a pay deal in line with colleagues across the UK.

Cabinet meeting
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

During talks between Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and the Stormont parties in December, a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolution was offered.

The package would include money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers.

However with Stormont remaining effectively collapsed that funding has not materialised.

An NIO spokesperson previously said the package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it

Unite said its 8,000 public sector workers will join the action, adding that over the next 24 hours it will provide full details of the industrial action to a range of public sector employers. 

The union’s membership includes more than 4,000 health and social care workers, 2,300 bus and rail workers, 800 education authority workers as well as members in the roads service, forestry service, rivers agency, ferry services and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)

PSNI Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Melanie Jones said planning is under way to “mitigate any risk in critical functions in the event of staff absences as a result of industrial action”. 

“I want to reassure the public that we will have the resources in place to allow us to keep people safe,” she said.

Industrial strike
Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham (PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it will be an “unprecedented demonstration of the power of workers in Northern Ireland”.

“For almost two years, the absence of a functioning Stormont executive has led to growing paralysis and crisis across public sector services,” she said.

“This situation has been made worse by a Secretary of State for Northern Ireland who has sought to leverage the crisis in the current negotiations through imposing a punishing budgetary settlement.

“Unite will not allow the livelihoods of workers and the funding of public services to be used as a bargaining chip by this government.”

GMB said more than 5,000 of its members from the civil service, Education Authority, health trusts and transport sectors will also strike next Thursday.

GMB senior organiser Alan Perry said its members “have simply had enough”.

“They will not be used as political pawns in a process that would see the return of the Northern Ireland Executive,” he said.

“The Secretary of State made it clear that money is there; he must do the honourable thing and make it available now to address the concerns of members who desperately need it.”