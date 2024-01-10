Criminal investigation launched after pensioner hit by police van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Criminal investigation launched after pensioner hit by police van

By Press Association
A police officer is under criminal investigation after an 80-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a police van (Peter Byrne/PA)
A police officer is under criminal investigation after an 80-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a police van on a pedestrian crossing.

Trevor Bartlett, well known as a photographer for the Nottingham Post newspaper, died in the collision on the A52 in Nottingham on December 19 last year.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said the police constable who was driving the van is under investigation for possible driving offences.

These are causing death by dangerous driving or causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said the watchdog has been in touch with Trevor Bartlett’s family to explain how the investigation will proceed (Joe Giddens/PA)

This relates to their actions and decisions, including any risk assessment made before the collision.

The van, carrying a prisoner to custody, was driving in a bus lane with blue lights and sirens turned on at the time.

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands Derrick Campbell said: “We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett’s family to express our sympathy for their tragic loss, and to explain how our investigation will be conducted.

“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will also determine whether disciplinary proceedings should follow.”