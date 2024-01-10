Murder investigation begins after man’s body found in shopping centre car park

A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in a shopping centre car park in east London.

The victim was found in a car in the early hours of Wednesday at the Stratford Centre car park in Newham, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were alerted by Hampshire Police on Tuesday after a member of the public raised the alarm about someone who had potentially been harmed in London.

A man was arrested on Wednesday in Hampshire on suspicion of murder and crimes scenes are in place at his home and at the car park.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and tell his next of kin.

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in a car in the #Stratford Centre car park in #Newham. A man has been arrested in #Hampshire. ☎️ 101/@MetCC ref CAD 4310/9 Jan if you can help detectives. More 👇https://t.co/0uSS6VPLEI — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) January 10, 2024

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said: “I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this awful incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers.

“I would like to reassure people that a man is in custody and, while my colleagues in Specialist Crime investigate, we do not believe there to be any danger to other people.

“If you have information that you think could help us, I urge you to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 4310/9 Jan.