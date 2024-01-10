Former Royal Marine’s prosthetic legs stolen from Premier Inn car park

A former Royal Marine said he “did not have the best start to my day” after a set of his prosthetic legs were stolen from a hotel car park.

Mark Ormrod MBE took to social media to inform followers of the incident which happened at a Premier Inn car park in west London.

The triple amputee filmed the aftermath of the theft showing shattered glass on the ground before panning to reveal his car’s broken rear window.

In a social media post, Mr Ormrod said: “Not the best start to my day!

“Had my car broken into last night.

“They stole a bag full of sweaty gym cloths, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what’s really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!”

The gold medal winning Invictus Games athlete said the hotel’s security cameras did not capture the incident.

Mr Ormrod wrote: “Despite having 3 cameras pointing at my car I was told by the staff at the hotel that they couldn’t see any activity as the view to my car was blocked by another car (might be time to reposition those cameras).

“The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently and not even care.”

Mr Ormrod underwent a triple amputation – losing both legs and his right arm – after standing on an improvised explosive device while on a routine foot patrol in Afghanistan on Christmas Eve 2007.

The PA media news agency has contacted Premier Inn for comment.