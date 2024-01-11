Sony bets on metaverse with new mixed reality headset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sony bets on metaverse with new mixed reality headset

By Press Association
Sony’s new mixed reality headset and controllers announced at CES (Sony)
The metaverse will become the next stage of the internet and “poses huge opportunities”, a senior Sony executive has said as the technology giant unveiled a new mixed reality headset.

The Japanese firm’s chief technology officer, Yoshinori Matsumoto, said he believed the metaverse could follow a similar path to the world wide web and eventually become “essential for our lives” as more people began to use it.

Mr Matsumoto was speaking after Sony announced it was developing a new mixed reality headset and controller system aimed at businesses and creators, enabling them to do 3D design work using the headset, with virtual items appearing in front of the user’s eyes and able to be manipulated using companion finger and hand controllers.

Sony said the device was initially aimed at those working in sophisticated 3D content creation, such as engineering and industrial design, but over time could be used for entertainment and gaming design or experiences.

The metaverse is the name given to virtual worlds which users enter via virtual or mixed reality headsets and interact or collaborate with others. Users are often represented as a digital avatar.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has spent billions redirecting his firm’s business towards becoming a metaverse company, having argued he believes it will eventually become the next version of the internet.

Last year, Apple announced its first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, which will go on sale for the first time in the US next month.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Matsumoto said the metaverse would allow content creation, editing and engineering to move from “2D to 3D”, transforming consumer entertainment and creativity as a result – a key market for the company.

“The metaverse poses a lot of opportunities for us,” he said.

“Maybe communication will be totally changed with the metaverse – you will communicate with a 3D figure or a real figure, it will change social networking.

“On the other hand, it will change entertainment, so writing music or other stuff, that will be totally changed in the 3D situation.

“At the Sony Group, we are an entertainment company, so we like to create value for entertainment – that’s why we are working with the metaverse.”

He added that the company believed it could help those in the creative industries “realise their dreams” in terms of “what they do as a creator”.

Alongside its technology and electronics business, the Sony Group includes industry-leading firms across the entertainment sector, including Sony Pictures and Sony Music.

Mr Matsumoto acknowledged the metaverse was still in its infancy and convincing people to use “heavily depends on the application or the content”, adding that Sony was already working with creators to “make the metaverse valuable when you arrive”.