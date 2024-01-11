Chinese premier to meet with Taoiseach during visit to Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese premier to meet with Taoiseach during visit to Ireland

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar is to meet the Chinese premier Li Qiang in Dublin next week (Brian Lawless/PA)
Chinese premier Li Qiang is to visit Ireland next week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will host a bilateral meeting and a working lunch on January 17 at Farmleigh House with the premier where they are expected to discuss global issues, bilateral issues and EU-China relations.

Mr Varadkar said: “I look forward to extending a warm welcome to Premier Li on his first visit to Ireland.

“It comes in a year in which we will mark 45 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

“China is one of the world’s great powers politically and economically and I am glad that Premier Li has decided to include Ireland in his itinerary.”

The Taoiseach added: “China is an important economic partner, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and has a huge role to play in overcoming the shared challenges the world faces, including working for peace and security in the world and ensuring we stop climate change.

“Under our Asia-Pacific Strategy, the Government is also committed to growing our bilateral political, economic and people to people relationships throughout the region, including with China.

“I look forward to what I hope will be an in-depth and constructive discussion on issues where we are of like-mind, as well as those on which we have a different perspective.”