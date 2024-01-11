Evolution of technology plays into latest Oxford English Dictionary update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evolution of technology plays into latest Oxford English Dictionary update

By Press Association
The evolution of AI and technology in general has seen a range of new words and phrases included in the OED (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Generative artificial intelligence, talkboard and dumb phone are among the new technological words and phrases that have entered the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

The dictionary’s latest update includes more than 500 new and revised words, phrases and senses including psych, swear jar, and a host of words related to talking.

As AI and technology have continued to evolve over the last quarter, the language around it has followed suit.

Dumb phone – mobile phones without smart technology – is one of the new phrases to be listed in the OED (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Among the new additions to the OED is generative artificial intelligence or AI which describes “a form of artificial intelligence designed to produce output, especially text or images, which were previously thought to require human intelligence”.

While this language has become more common of late, the dictionary says the earliest known use of the phrase dates back to the early 2000s.

Talkboard has also been added which relates to “an online forum or chat room”, as well as dumb phone, a phone which does not have smart technology.

It comes as some people are switching back or getting an additional basic mobile phones to help minimise their screen time.

As the new year is set to see a number of general elections across the world including in the UK, a few political terms have been entered including chumocracy.

The dictionary has defined the word as “a government or the exercise of power characterised by the appointment of friends and associates to positions of authority, without proper regard to their qualifications or to due process”.

The Oxford English Dictionary is updated on a quarterly basis (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Phrases related to profanity have also made an appearance as swear jar and swear box have made the latest update, as well as the quintessentially British expression to eff and blind.

Psych, used playfully when someone is playing a prank, has also been entered alongside -splain, following the rise of words such as mansplaining.

The dictionary has also revised some of its talk-related words with talkaholic, talkfest and the Talk all being entered.

To qualify for the list, the OED requires several independent examples of a word being used and evidence that it has been in use “for a reasonable amount of time”.

The dictionary is updated on a quarterly basis, and the updates make up the third edition of the OED.

A statement from the OED said: “The material added to the dictionary includes revised versions of existing entries (which replace the older versions), and new words and senses both within the alphabetical sequence of revised entries and also across the whole A to Z range.”