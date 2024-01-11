Northern Ireland tourism at risk from electronic travel scheme – civil servant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland tourism at risk from electronic travel scheme – civil servant

By Press Association
Tourism to Northern Ireland could be damaged by a new travel system, a civil servant has warned
There is a “real risk” to tourism in Northern Ireland from the UK’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme, a senior civil servant has said.

An ETA is set to become a requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK, although it will not apply to Irish citizens as they have a right to travel to any part of the UK under the Common Travel Area.

Speaking at a tourism event in Belfast, Ian Snowden, permanent secretary at Northern Ireland’s Department for the Economy, praised the recovery in the sector following the coronavirus pandemic, but warned challenges remain.

“We can’t be complacent. There is a lot to be positive about but there is also a long journey still to go to full recovery after the pandemic and we have some new challenges that we have to address,” he told Tourism Ireland’s 2024 marketing plan launch in Belfast.

Tourism Ireland launch
Ian Snowden, Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I’m sure a lot of you here will have concerns about the UK Government’s proposed electronic travel authorisation scheme.

“There is a real risk here that that might discourage tourists who come to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, as part of their itinerary during their visit, and given that 70% of our overseas visitors travel here via the Republic, getting the operation messaging around that scheme right will be hugely important.

“To that end, the department has been engaging closely with the Home Office about the factors that they need to consider about Northern Ireland and how they develop their communications strategy and how they operate the scheme.

“It seems extraordinary to say this after so much discussion around Brexit but it’s difficult sometimes to encourage UK-based civil servants to understand that the UK has got a land border with a different country.

“But we have to then make sure that they understand how that works in practice, what that border looks like and how it will affect us.

“We’re going to continue to work very hard to make sure that the impact of the ETA is minimised as much as humanly possible.”