Mother charged with manslaughter following baby’s death

A mother and a man have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby nearly four years ago.

Jack Wheeler, 30, and 27-year-old Melissa Wilband, the mother of the child, are due to appear at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Friday.

Gloucestershire Police said the two have been charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The four-month-old from Newent, Forest of Dean had been admitted to hospital on April 12 2020 and died six days later.

Wheeler, from Ledbury, and Wilband, from Newent, have been released on conditional bail.

A force spokesman said: “Gloucestershire Police’s major crime investigation team led on the investigation and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges.”