Arctic airmass to bring ‘disruptive snow’ to UK next week, Met Office warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Arctic airmass to bring ‘disruptive snow’ to UK next week, Met Office warns

By Press Association
Deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said a northerly airflow will bring arctic air to the UK from Sunday, with snow showers focused around Northern Ireland and northern areas of Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said a northerly airflow will bring arctic air to the UK from Sunday, with snow showers focused around Northern Ireland and northern areas of Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Met Office has warned of “disruptive snow” with an arctic airmass set to bring cold air to the UK next week.

Deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said a northerly airflow will bring arctic air to the UK from Sunday, with snow showers focused around Northern Ireland and northern areas of Scotland.

RAC Breakdown said travel plans could be affected, with drivers advised to be prepared in the event of a breakdown during the cold weather.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has a cold-health alert in force, warning of the weather’s potential to have a “significant” impact on the health and social care sector.

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
RAC Breakdown said travel plans could be affected in some areas (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Hayter said there is an “ongoing likelihood” of some disruptive snow.

“While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week,” Mr Hayter said.

“What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK.

“It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places.

“At the moment, models are showing us a variety of options for exactly when and how this situation plays out and it’s something we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
People are being advised to check on friends and neighbours during the cold weather (Gareth Fuller/PA)

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams advised drivers to pack warm clothes in the boot, and bring a power bank to keep their phones charged.

“With an increasing risk of snow and ice at the start of next week we urge drivers to make sure they travel fully prepared,” he said.

“Having a few essential items in the boot no matter what distance you’re going can make a massive difference in a breakdown situation in freezing conditions.

“A warm, waterproof coat, sturdy footwear and gloves, along with a blanket and a power bank to keep your phone charged are vital.

“While no one sets out to break down or get stuck in very cold, potentially snowy conditions, there are far too many instances where drivers have underestimated the severity of the conditions and found themselves in danger.

“It’s far better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA said it was “vital” to check in on friends, family and neighbours.

“The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections,” he said.

Ahead of the weekend, the weather is expected to be “cloudier” but with some clearer spells over Scotland, Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to be sub-zero for many.