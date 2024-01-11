New dinosaur species may be closest known relative of T. rex, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dinosaur species may be closest known relative of T. rex, study suggests

By Press Association
The newly discovered dinosaur was roughly the same size as a T. rex and also ate meat (Nick Longrich/University of Bath/PA)
A new dinosaur species may be the closest known relative of Tyrannosaurus rex, a new study suggests.

The research reshapes scientists’ understanding of how the most famous dinosaur – T. rex – might have first arrived in North America, by introducing its earliest known relative on the continent.

Researchers have identified the newly discovered subspecies of tyrannosaur known as Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis.

Artist’s impression of a newly-discovered subspecies of tyrannosaur
An artist’s impression of a newly-discovered subspecies of tyrannosaur known as Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis (Sergei Krasinski/PA)

The predator is older and more primitive than its better-known cousin, but just as big – roughly the size of a double-decker bus.

The findings are based on a partial skull collected years ago from western New Mexico and on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS).

It shows that tyrannosaurus was in North America millions of years before palaeontologists previously thought.

Based on the location of other fossil finds that have previously been dated to between 66 and 75 million years ago, the researchers suggest T. mcraeensis may have lived between 71 and 73 million years ago – some five to seven million years before T. rex.

T. rex is so well-known, so it became possible to show the New Mexico tyrannosaur was something new.

Dr Nick Longrich, a co-author from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said: “The differences are subtle, but that’s typically the case in closely related species.

“Evolution slowly causes mutations to build up over millions of years, causing species to look subtly different over time.”

When then-student Sebastian Dalman began a restudy of a horned dinosaur, it forced a broader rethink of the dinosaurs from western New Mexico.

“I started working on this project in 2013 with co-author Steve Jasinski and soon we started to suspect we were onto something new,” he said.

A team of scientists from New Mexico, elsewhere in the USA, Canada, and Bath, in the UK, was assembled to study the animal, going through the skeleton bone by bone.

They all found subtle differences in the shape of, and joins between, the skull bones of the specimen and the dozens of T. rex skeletons previously found.

The newly discovered dinosaur was roughly the same size as a T. rex, which measured up to 40 feet (12 metres) long and 12 feet (3.6 metres) high, and it also ate meat.

While the new discovery predates T. rex, subtle differences in the jaw bones make it unlikely it was a direct ancestor, the researchers said.

Experts suggest this raises the possibility there are still more new tyrannosaur discoveries to be made.

Dr Spencer Lucas, paleontology curator at NMMNHS, said: “Once again, the extent and scientific importance of New Mexico’s dinosaur fossils becomes clear – many new dinosaurs remain to be discovered in the state, both in the rocks and in museum drawers.”

According to the researchers, the new discovery expands our understanding of tyrannosaurs.

First, they suggest the apex predators lived in what is now the southern United States at least 72 million years ago, long before the first fossils of T. rex were found in the same region.

The new fossils also suggest larger, more heavily built, and more advanced species evolved in the southern United States, compared to the smaller and more primitive tyrannosaurs that inhabited Montana and Canada.

The findings are published in the Scientific Reports journal.