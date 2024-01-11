Study describes oldest known evidence of fossilised skin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Study describes oldest known evidence of fossilised skin

By Press Association
A new study describes the oldest known evidence of fossilised skin (Current Biology/Mooney et al/PA)
A new study describes the oldest known evidence of fossilised skin (Current Biology/Mooney et al/PA)

A new study describes the oldest known evidence of fossilised skin.

The skin, which has a pebbled surface and most closely resembles crocodile skin, belonged to an early species of Palaeozoic reptile, 541-252 million years ago.

Researchers said it is the oldest example of preserved epidermis, the outermost layer of skin in terrestrial reptiles, birds, and mammals, which was an important evolutionary adaptation in the transition to life on land.

First author Ethan Mooney, who worked on the project as an undergraduate with palaeontologist Robert Reisz at the University of Toronto, said: “Every now and then we get an exceptional opportunity to glimpse back into deep time.

“These types of discoveries can really enrich our understanding and perception of these pioneering animals.”

It is rare for skin and other soft tissues to be fossilised, but the researchers think that skin preservation was possible in this case because of the unique features of the Richards Spur limestone cave system in Oklahoma, USA.

The features include fine clay sediments that slowed decomposition, oil seepage, and a cave environment that was likely to have been an oxygen-less environment.

The 3D fragment of fossilised skin is very small – smaller than a fingernail – and microscopic examination revealed epidermal tissues.

Mr Mooney said: “We were totally shocked by what we saw because it’s completely unlike anything we would have expected.

“Finding such an old skin fossil is an exceptional opportunity to peer into the past and see what the skin of some of these earliest animals may have looked like.”

The skin shares features with ancient and current reptiles, including a pebbled surface similar to crocodile skin, and some skin structures that resemble those in snakes and worm lizards.

However, because the skin fossil is not associated with a skeleton or any other remains, it is not possible to identify what species of animal or body region the skin belonged to.

Researchers suggest that the fact that this ancient skin resembles the skin of reptiles alive today shows how important these structures are for survival.

Mr Mooney said: “The epidermis was a critical feature for vertebrate survival on land.

“It’s a crucial barrier between the internal body processes and the harsh outer environment.”

The researchers said this skin may represent the ancestral skin structure that allowed for the eventual evolution of bird feathers and mammalian hair follicles.

– The research is published in the journal Current Biology.