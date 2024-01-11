Vote on housing development like Hunger Games, says parish council chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vote on housing development like Hunger Games, says parish council chairman

By Press Association
Members of the No Pedham New Town group stand near the site of a proposed garden city development at Pedham Place Golf Course in Swanley, Kent, which sits on green belt land atop of the hill above their homes in the villages of Eynsford and Farningham. Local communities are being pitted against each other “like the Hunger Games” in a planning vote over where thousands of new homes could be built on green belt land. Picture date: Thursday January 11, 2024.
Local communities are being pitted against each other “like the Hunger Games” in a planning vote over where thousands of new homes could be built on green belt land.

Residents in the Sevenoaks area of Kent have been asked how and where future housing should be built between 2025 and 2040.

In an area where 93% of land is green belt, the third highest proportion in England, Sevenoaks District Council bosses say they have “had to consider” a number of green belt and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) sites, now known as national landscapes, to meet the need to build 10,680 homes in the coming years.

Among scattered, smaller developments proposed for Westerham, Brasted, West Kingsdown and Sevenoaks town, a campaign lobbying on a Sevenoaks Facebook group has been pushing residents to vote instead for a mass development of 2,500 homes, including school and medical facilities, near the historic villages of Eynsford and Farningham.

According to Eynsford Parish Council chairman Vince Robson, the Facebook group “has more people in that group than we have in our village”, as he tried to help residents of the 1,800-strong community cast their votes online in a last-ditch bid before the consultation closes on January 11.

Parish councillor Vince Robson stands at the site of a proposed garden city development at Pedham Place Golf Course (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Robson said: “They have pitted the whole district against each other just like the Hunger Games – (that’s) how we are calling it – but without sufficient information.

“I don’t feel the process has been fair or equitable, I don’t feel the information as in the plan itself was accurate enough to make decisions.”

He added that after an online poll for residents showed 92% of participants rejected the plans it gave the parish council “a mandate to fight”.

“It’s not a nimby thing, it’s quite literally we understand the logistics around here,” he said.

“We are a small village. Some 92% voted against it in an online poll, many are not available online. However that is nowhere near the number of residents Sevenoaks have, so to allow others to vote for development in Eynsford and Farningham is outrageous, especially when the (survey) option does not mention that it is green belt and national landscape.”

AONBs are protected areas of national interest for their character and beauty.

Mr Robson said residents are “keen to resist” the development, named Pedham Place, because of the site’s ecological advantages and experience of being “trapped” in the village because of traffic on race days at Brands Hatch track.

The land in the Darent Valley is currently partly used as a golf course and driving range, according to Sevenoaks District Council documents.

Mr Robson added: “We don’t like any of the options, to be honest with you. We think a no vote is not really an option. We don’t think that is sensible – housing is required and will be required until 2040.”

He instead said that residents are preferring to vote for the survey’s option of spread-out developments which are “less invasive” to green belt land.

The land in the Darent Valley is partly used as a golf course and driving range (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sevenoaks District Council chiefs laid out proposals for the second phase of their Local Plan 2040 in a 280-page document which details each proposal, including that Pedham Place would be within a national landscape.

In a foreword from development and conservation boss Simon Reay, he said: “The sites under consideration are in the most suitable locations, close to existing settlements, transport and services. Where we have had to look at using green belt, we have focused on land which is poorly performing and may already have been built on.

“Plan 2040 will deliver much-needed new homes, including affordable homes, while promoting residents’ health and wellbeing. It proposes to protect the overwhelming majority of the green belt whilst ensuring new developments provide high-quality places and spaces and minimally impact on the environment.”

On the consultation, a council spokesman said: “The local plan consultation process is set by central government. When we come to the analysis, we will consider the themes, topics and issues raised as well as the number of responses.

“We believe the information in the plan and survey is accurate, and the plan will be tested at examination, led by a Government-appointed planning inspector, before it can be adopted and used.”