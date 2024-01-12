What the papers say – January 12

The United States and the United Kingdom’s strikes against the Iranian-back Houthi rebels in Yemen feature alongside a range of stories in the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times say the US and UK were preparing for the strikes on Houthi rebel bases to act against Iran-backed militants.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US and UK prepare strikes on Houthi rebel bases'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/z4HRmJVeGt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2024

Tomorrow's front page: Former Environment minister Zac Goldsmith temporarily banned from driving #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/4pkffkdHjK pic.twitter.com/T57hAWZSvk — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 11, 2024

The Guardian and the i also predicted the attacks were on their way to protect shipping.

Friday’s GUARDIAN: “Britain and US poised to launch strikes against Houthis in Yemen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rlkF6joJGP — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 11, 2024

Friday’s i – “UK prepares air strikes on Yemen rebels to protect food shipping” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1lyIVMRz0v — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 11, 2024

The Financial Times reports on the seizure of an oil tanker by the Iranian-backed Houri off the coast off Oman.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 12 January https://t.co/FM5alWItNn pic.twitter.com/TwkVHv4TaS — Financial Times (@FT) January 11, 2024

The Daily Mail splits its front page between the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry and a “UK blitz” warning to Iran, while The Independent says investigators for the Post Office “behaved like mafia gangsters”.

The Daily Mirror reports on the Prince of Wales’ tribute to rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield as he awarded them with CBEs.

The Metro and Daily Star lead with an interview from ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson who speaks about his cancer diagnosis.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 I HAVE A YEAR TO LIVE. AND I APPRECIATE EVERY DAY… 🔴 Football coach tells of cancer diagnosis after he collapsed on run #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/0t8nmI5EVy — Metro (@MetroUK) January 11, 2024

Friday’s Daily STAR: “SVEN – I have a year to live.. at best” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cWaMzleCrb — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 11, 2024

The Sun continues its coverage of Annie Walker, the wife of Manchester City player Kyle, who told the publication why she wants to divorce the footballer.