News

What the papers say – January 12

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The United States and the United Kingdom’s strikes against the Iranian-back Houthi rebels in Yemen feature alongside a range of stories in the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times say the US and UK were preparing for the strikes on Houthi rebel bases to act against Iran-backed militants.

The Guardian and the i also predicted the attacks were on their way to protect shipping.

The Financial Times reports on the seizure of an oil tanker by the Iranian-backed Houri off the coast off Oman.

The Daily Mail splits its front page between the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry and a “UK blitz” warning to Iran,  while The Independent says investigators for the Post Office “behaved like mafia gangsters”.

The Daily Mirror reports on the Prince of Wales’ tribute to rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield as he awarded them with CBEs.

The Metro and Daily Star lead with an interview from ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson who speaks about his cancer diagnosis.

The Sun continues its coverage of Annie Walker, the wife of Manchester City player Kyle, who told the publication why she wants to divorce the footballer.