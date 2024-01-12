Mother and ex-boyfriend jailed over 18-month-old boy’s murder in caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother and ex-boyfriend jailed over 18-month-old boy’s murder in caravan

By Press Association
The 18-month-old boy after a night of ‘violent discipline’ in a caravan home in Kent (Handout/PA)
A mother and her former partner have been jailed for the murder of her 18-month-old son in a night of “violent discipline” in a caravan.

Mr Justice Cavanagh sentenced Sian Hedges, 27, and Jack Benham, 35, at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday to life imprisonment with minimum terms of 19 years and 23 years respectively for the whisky and cocaine-fuelled killing of Alfie Phillips.

The pair were found guilty of Alfie’s murder after a nine-week trial where a unanimous verdict was reached in under 10 hours by the jury.

Sian Hedges and former partner, Jack Benham, have been jailed for life for the murder of her 18-month old son Alfie Phillips (Kent Police/PA)

Alfie suffered 70 injuries to his body in the overnight attack by Hedges and Benham in his caravan in Hernhill, Kent.

The little boy died with a “myriad of bruises”, broken ribs, arms and a leg, and traces of cocaine in his body, on November 28 2020, the court heard.

Hedges, of Yelverton, Devon and Benham, of Hernhill, Kent, had denied harming Alfie.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Alfie’s father Sam Phillips said:

“After the trial we still feel we deserve answers. I will never know the truth about what happened to my son.

“I never got to hear him say his first proper words, I never got to have a conversation with him, I was robbed of the opportunity to see him grow up.”

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Cavanagh said it was a “great tragedy” Alfie did not have the chance to “enjoy a full and happy life”.

He said: “He (Alfie) had a cheeky grin and was full of energy and life. He was into everything and interested in everything. He melted the hearts of everyone he met.

“The victim impact statements of his father, Sam Phillips, and his grandfather, Mark Demain, vividly illustrate how much he was loved and how much grief and devastation his murder has caused to those who loved him.

Alfie Phillips death
Alfie suffered 70 injuries to his body in the overnight attack by Hedges and Benham (CPS/PA)

“It is a great tragedy that Alfie did not have the chance to grow up and to enjoy a full and happy life.”

Addressing the defendants, Mr Justice Cavanagh described the attack as “cruel and brutal” and criticised their efforts to try to cover up the assault.

He added: “Your first thoughts were for yourselves. You lied about what had happened in the caravan, and you maintained your lies through police interviews and at trial.”

Both Hedges’ and Benham’s sentences are minus 313 days already spent in custody on remand.

In a statement after the sentencing, Kent Police’s senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Kathleen Way, said: “Hedges and Benham inflicted unimaginable suffering on Alfie during a night of violence.

“He should have been protected and loved by his mother, but instead lost his life in appalling circumstances.

“Throughout the investigation they refused to admit what they had done and chose to put the rest of Alfie’s family, who loved him dearly, through the ordeal of a trial. As a result they had to hear the grim catalogue of injuries and abuse he had suffered.

“This was a harrowing case for all those involved.”