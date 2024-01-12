Driver admits killing pedestrian hit by car being followed by police

A 27-year-old man has admitted killing a postgraduate student who was hit by a car being followed by police.

Joshua Gregory was told he will be sentenced to a lengthy custodial term after he pleaded guilty on Friday to causing the death of pedestrian Oshada Jayasundera by dangerous driving.

Gregory, of Westfield Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, admitted the offence during a short hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.

The facts of the case against Gregory, who was driving a Ford Focus ST which hit Mr Jayasundera in the early hours of December 13, were not opened by prosecutor Richard Thatcher.

Following Gregory’s guilty plea, Mr Thatcher told the court that the brother of the victim intended to travel to the UK from Sri Lanka to make a victim personal statement at a sentencing hearing on March 28.

Defence counsel Andrew Wesley told the court that Gregory had a “long-standing history of mental health difficulties”.

Adjourning the case for the preparation of psychiatric reports, the Recorder of Nottingham Nirmal Shant KC told Gregory: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious matter.

Gregory pleaded guilty at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court (PA)

“As far as you are concerned, you are facing a lengthy sentence.

“The exact length of that will be determined when all of the information is available.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

Mr Jayasundera died at the scene of the collision on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre.

The family of the 31-year-old, who was studying at Nottingham Trent University, said his death was an “unfortunate tragedy”.

In a statement released through police six days after the incident, the victim’s family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beloved family member, Oshada Jayasundera, in a fatal accident.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this unfortunate incident.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nottinghamshire Police staff, Nottingham Trent University staff members, Coroner’s Office, The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Nottingham Shanthi Vihara and Meditation Centre as well as friends and colleagues.

“Their unwavering support and guidance has been a source of strength during these challenging times.

“We hope that no-one will have to endure such an unfortunate tragedy in the future.

“As we grieve deeply, we earnestly hope for justice to prevail in this matter in honour of Oshada’s memory.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has previously said that it is investigating the incident, following a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police.

The watchdog said that officers began following a Ford Focus at around 3.10am but lost sight of it before it was spotted by another police vehicle before the collision at around 3.20am.