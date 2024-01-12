Driver admits killing pedestrian hit by car being followed by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver admits killing pedestrian hit by car being followed by police

By Press Association
Oshada Jayasundera, 31, died at the scene of the collision in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of December 13 (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A 27-year-old man has admitted killing a postgraduate student who was hit by a car being followed by police.

Joshua Gregory was told he will be sentenced to a lengthy custodial term after he pleaded guilty on Friday to causing the death of pedestrian Oshada Jayasundera by dangerous driving.

Gregory, of Westfield Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, admitted the offence during a short hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.

The facts of the case against Gregory, who was driving a Ford Focus ST which hit Mr Jayasundera in the early hours of December 13, were not opened by prosecutor Richard Thatcher.

Following Gregory’s guilty plea, Mr Thatcher told the court that the brother of the victim intended to travel to the UK from Sri Lanka to make a victim personal statement at a sentencing hearing on March 28.

Defence counsel Andrew Wesley told the court that Gregory had a “long-standing history of mental health difficulties”.

Adjourning the case for the preparation of psychiatric reports, the Recorder of Nottingham Nirmal Shant KC told Gregory: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious matter.

Gregory pleaded guilty at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court (PA)

“As far as you are concerned, you are facing a lengthy sentence.

“The exact length of that will be determined when all of the information is available.

“In the meantime, you are remanded in custody.”

Mr Jayasundera died at the scene of the collision on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre.

The family of the 31-year-old, who was studying at Nottingham Trent University, said his death was an “unfortunate tragedy”.

In a statement released through police six days after the incident, the victim’s family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beloved family member, Oshada Jayasundera, in a fatal accident.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this unfortunate incident.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nottinghamshire Police staff, Nottingham Trent University staff members, Coroner’s Office, The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Nottingham Shanthi Vihara and Meditation Centre as well as friends and colleagues.

“Their unwavering support and guidance has been a source of strength during these challenging times.

“We hope that no-one will have to endure such an unfortunate tragedy in the future.

“As we grieve deeply, we earnestly hope for justice to prevail in this matter in honour of Oshada’s memory.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has previously said that it is investigating the incident, following a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police.

The watchdog said that officers began following a Ford Focus at around 3.10am but lost sight of it before it was spotted by another police vehicle before the collision at around 3.20am.