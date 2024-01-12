Restaurant manager gives evidence at inquest into death of nut allergy sufferer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant manager gives evidence at inquest into death of nut allergy sufferer

By Press Association
James Atkinson, 23, had a severe allergic reaction after ordering a pizza from the Dadyal restaurant in Newcastle (Family handout/PA)
The manager of a restaurant which supplied a nut allergy sufferer with a takeaway chicken tikka masala pizza containing peanuts has told his inquest that it was up to customers to inform staff if they had the potentially deadly health condition.

James Atkinson, 23, and two flatmates ordered three chicken tikka masala pizzas, chips and assorted Indian dishes on the Deliveroo app from the Dadyal restaurant in Howard Street, Newcastle.

Mr Atkinson, a computer programmer who was originally from Leeds, swiftly became ill at his home in Jesmond in July 2020, after eating less than a slice of his pizza, and died around an hour later in hospital.

The cause of death was anaphylaxis caused by eating peanuts in the curry, the inquest in Newcastle has heard.

The inquest has been told that the Dadyal restaurant menus mentioned coconut, almond and cashew in the ingredients of their chicken tikka masala, but not the peanut powder it actually contained.

Gulfam Ulhaq, 58, who ran the restaurant for his brother who owned it, said it was up to customers to inform staff if they had an allergy.

Through an interpreter, he told the inquest: “They could lose their life.

“It is the responsibility of the person who has the allergy to mention it.”

The hearing has previously been told that Mr Atkinson used Google to find out if chicken tikka masala contained peanuts, but he did not call the restaurant to inform them of his allergy.

At the end of his evidence, Mr Ulhaq addressed Mr Atkinson’s family to express his condolences at the loss of their son.

The Dadyal has been closed for almost two years, the coroner was told.

The inquest continues.