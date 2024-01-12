High Court quashes unlawful policy on vulnerable people in immigration detention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High Court quashes unlawful policy on vulnerable people in immigration detention

By Press Association
Charity Medical Justice, which supports individuals detained in immigration removal centres, took legal action against the Home Office (Alamy/PA)
A Government policy of seeking a second medical opinion over vulnerable people in immigration detention, risking delays to their potential release, is unlawful, a High Court judge has ruled.

Medical Justice, a charity which supports individuals detained in immigration removal centres, took legal action against the Home Office, arguing policy guidance could “prolong the detention of an adult at risk who is particularly vulnerable to harm”.

The policy required caseworkers to seek a second opinion from a Home Office contracted professional on an external medical report or “medico-legal report” which is submitted in relation to a person in immigration detention, a judge was told.

Lawyers for Medical Justice said it was not consulted over the June 2022 guidance, which they argued would delay the determination of a person’s risk level and any decision to release them.

At a hearing in November, the charity’s legal team said the document “contradicts” and “undermines” previous guidance approved by Parliament over protections included in the 2016 Immigration Act.

The Home Office denied the so-called “second opinion policy” was unlawful and contradictory and that it had a duty to consult over it.

But in a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Linden quashed the policy and concluded the Government could not “contradict or undermine” previous guidance “without the approval of Parliament”.

He added: “In my view this is a case in which the defendant has undermined the rule of law in a direct and unjustified way by issuing a policy which positively authorises or approves unlawful conduct by caseworkers in that the terms of the second opinion policy require or encourage them to act contrary to the statutory guidance approved by Parliament.”

The judge said Medical Justice had a “legitimate expectation” to be consulted over the policy and that the Home Office had made “no real attempt to explain or justify the failure to consult”.

London Stock
Medical Justice’s legal challenge was heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The charity said the ruling meant “potentially hundreds” of vulnerable people a year, who would otherwise have been detained because of the policy, will be released where medical evidence and other immigration guidance requires it.

It said people who had the second opinion policy applied to them should seek advice over whether they have legal claims for unlawful detention.

Idel Hanley, policy, research and parliamentary manager at Medical Justice, said: “Downgrading important safeguards, as was done by introducing the second opinion policy, without meaningful consultation or parliamentary scrutiny, is an affront to the rule of law and risked causing serious harm to detained people.

“Immigration detention is known to be extremely damaging to people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Those with histories of torture, trafficking, and trauma, as many detained people have, are at particular risk of deterioration in their mental health.

“In requiring a second assessment by a Home Office contracted doctor, this policy by design, risks retraumatising already vulnerable people and prolonging their detention.

“This policy’s provision that the second assessment could be carried out purely on the basis of documents, without the Home Office doctor ever meeting the detained person, and then lead to the downgrading of medical evidence, was also problematic.

“The Home Office’s attempt to undermine the weight of external medical evidence in this way is unacceptable.

“As immigration detention is set to expand, this judgment is an important reminder for the Home Office to conduct meaningful consultations and act in accordance with the law.”