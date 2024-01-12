Met Office and WMO confirm 2023 as hottest year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office and WMO confirm 2023 as hottest year

By Press Association
Climate forecasts suggest 2024 could be even hotter than 2023 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Last year was the hottest year on record “by a huge margin”, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the Met Office have confirmed.

Their analysis follows that of the EU’s climate change service Copernicus earlier this week which showed each month from June to December being the hottest corresponding month on record.

Scientists believe El Nino, which brings heat from the oceans to the atmosphere over multi-year cycles, contributed to the added heat in the latter part of the year, but said warming from greenhouse gases was “unequivocally” responsible.

Each decade has been warmer than the last since the 1980s, the Met Office said, with the global multi-year average temperature having risen by around 1.25C since the period 1850-1900.

ENVIRONMENT 2023
The global temperature has risen dramatically in the last few decades (PA Graphics)

Countries have committed to trying to stop the Earth heating beyond 1.5C above that pre-industrial baseline as each fraction of a degree adds to further climate chaos and human suffering.

WMO secretary-general Professor Celeste Saulo, who took over the position on January 1, said: “While El Nino events are naturally occurring and come and go from one year to the next, longer term climate change is escalating and this is unequivocally because of human activities.

“The climate crisis is worsening the inequality crisis. It affects all aspects of sustainable development and undermines efforts to tackle poverty, hunger, ill-health, displacement and environmental degradation.”

Global temperatures are projected to rise by around 3C above pre-industrial levels by 2100 with the climate policies currently in place.

Professor Tim Osborn of the University of East Anglia’s climatic research unit, who collaborated with the Met Office analysis, said: “Twenty-five years ago, 1998 was a record-breaking year for global average temperature.

“But last year’s global temperature was 0.5C warmer than 1998, providing further evidence that our planet is warming on average by 0.2C per decade.

“At the current rate of human-induced warming, 2023’s record-breaking values will in time be considered to be cool in comparison with what projections of our future climate suggest.”