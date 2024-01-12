Woman charged with murder after death of seven-year-old boy By Press Association January 12 2024, 10.00pm Share Woman charged with murder after death of seven-year-old boy Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6332641/woman-charged-with-murder-after-death-of-seven-year-old-boy/ Copy Link (Peter Byrne/PA) A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a seven-year-old boy. Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday. In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the force said a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later. Papaipit Linse, 42, has now been charged with murder. She has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear in court on Saturday.