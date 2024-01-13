‘Beautiful send-off’ to be held for boy, seven, killed in Folkestone crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Beautiful send-off’ to be held for boy, seven, killed in Folkestone crash

By Press Association
Flowers and messages left at the scene in Sandgate, near Folkestone, after seven-year-old William Brown was killed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The funeral of a seven-year-old boy killed outside his home in a suspected hit-and-run will be a “beautiful send-off”, his mother has said.

On Saturday, community members and mourners are invited to gather in Folkestone, Kent, to pay their respects and celebrate the life of William Brown.

The boy died after a crash at around 5.35pm on Wednesday, December 6, on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

Two vehicles – a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car – were involved and the van left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

William was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit while trying to collect his football, according to his father, William Brown Sr.

Nearly 1,000 people donated to a GoFundMe page set up by the family after his death to help with funeral costs.

Remaining funds are to be donated to St Mary and St Eanswythe Church, where the funeral service and burial will be held, to go towards a new heating system.

On the GoFundMe page, William’s mother, Laura Brown, said: “Words cannot express the unimaginable grief we feel as a family and the debilitating lives we now need to endure without his joyous presence.

In an update, she added: “We have organised a beautiful send-off for our son. We are going to donate the entirety of the funds accumulated through your wonderful generosity to St Eanswythe’s Church who are in desperate need for a new heating system which costs £35,000.

“Our son William exuded nothing but warmth and kindness. In his memory we would love nothing more than to replace the heating system in his honour.”

The family campaigned for William to be buried in the historic churchyard which had been closed for burials since 1857.

Ms Brown drove up to Sandringham on Christmas Day with her petition to deliver to the King, who granted special permission for William to be laid to rest in the churchyard that was “so dear to his heart”.

Ms Brown added: “He was a child of God and he spent nearly every day after school in that graveyard. He would spend his time collecting conkers, foraging for wild garlic or generally digging, something that he loved.”

The parish church of St Mary & St Eanswythe, in Folkestone (Alamy/PA)

According to KentOnline, the funeral will be livestreamed as well as screens being put up outside the church for mourners to watch the service.

A procession carrying William’s coffin will be brought to the church by horse and carriage in the colours of Manchester United, it is reported.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Dymchurch on December 7 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of the crash and perverting the course of justice.

He was later released on bail until March 6 as officers continue their investigations.