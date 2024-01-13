Ukrainians ‘not alone’ this winter, say UK volunteers sending ambulances of aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainians ‘not alone’ this winter, say UK volunteers sending ambulances of aid

By Press Association
Medical Life Lines Ukraine has raised thousands of pounds to send ambulances and other equipment and supplies to the country. (Medical Life Lines Ukraine/PA)
UK volunteers who have sent almost 50 aid-filled ambulances to Ukraine have said they want to show civilians of the war-torn country “they’re not alone” as they prepare a further convoy amid another harsh winter of war.

Daniel Whitehead, 51, told the PA news agency that the organisation, Medical Life Lines Ukraine, has sent 48 ambulances filled with aid, 21 generators and one all-terrain crane to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

As well as providing essential medical supplies and practical items, the group hands out smaller items like chocolate and sweets to children to “provide a little ray of sunshine in the depths of winter”.

The volunteer-run organisation plans to drive four more ambulances to Ukraine in late January.

“Because it’s so cold, we’re going to be taking out a lot of cold weather gear, and clothes, thick coats, boots, we’re even going to be taking duvets and so on,” Mr Whitehead told PA.

“(We want to show) Ukrainians that they’re not alone and that we care about them and we’re thinking about them.”

The group will be sending four ambulances to Ukraine in January (Medical Life Lines Ukraine/PA)

The group of Medical Life Lines Ukraine volunteers have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds and liaises with pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and hospitals across the UK to procure medical equipment and supplies.

More than 40 volunteer drivers have taken on the task of driving across to Ukraine to deliver the ambulances and aid, which are distributed across the country.

The most recent convoy set out in November with five ambulances sent to Avdiivka, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Whitehead, the lead organiser and an assistant general counsel and director at Citibank, said: “In the past we’ve taken everything from pots and pans to children’s toys, cuddly toys, nappies, sanitary ware.

The group provides medical supplies and clothes as well as ambulances to Ukrainians (Medical Life Lines Ukraine/PA)

“We take a lot of medical equipment, so we have taken PPE, for example, but we’re also taking things like tubes that are disposable, for example, in the context of anaesthesia.

“We take a lot of crutches. They don’t have enough crutches and crutches are often just used once and disposed of in the NHS, and we need to get our hands on as many of those as we can and transport them out.”

The group has received “endless gratitude” for the help it provides to Ukrainians, Mr Whitehead said.

“It’s very, very touching. In fact, it brings tears to your eyes when you meet people,” he said.

“There’s a possibility for small groups like ours, to have a direct impact and actually save lives, which is an incredibly powerful thing to be able to do.”

The group started their work in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion.

“A lady who lives locally to me, Aliya Aralbayeva, decided that she was going to fundraise, buy an ambulance, fill it with aid, and get it to Ukraine,” Mr Whitehead said.

“She reached out to her local WhatsApp groups and all the rest of it and very quickly raised a large amount of money and a lot of aid and was able to get first ambulance out to Ukraine.”

Since then, the group has continued to grow and receive “in some cases, quite staggeringly large donations”.

Medical Life Lines Ukraine has provided a variety of supplies, including dog food (Medical Life Lines Ukraine/PA)

Rishi Sunak announced a £2.5 billion military aid package for the coming year on Friday – an increase of £200 million on the last two years – which includes £18 million for humanitarian aid.

Mr Whitehead, based in London, said: “I’m very pleased that the UK government continues to support Ukraine as so many people in the UK wish to do.

“It’s important that as a society, we acknowledge not just that Ukraine has very significant, pressing and urgent military needs, but also huge humanitarian aid needs.”