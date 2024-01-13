Electric bus fleet temporarily withdrawn in south London following fire

An electric bus fleet has been withdrawn in south London after a double-decker caught fire.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters attended the scene of the rush hour bus fire at Wimbledon Hill Road on Thursday.

The bus was quickly evacuated, and the fire was put out.

Following the incident, Transport for London (TfL) said electric buses on route 200, which runs between Raynes Park and Mitcham, are being “temporarily withdrawn” by operator GoAhead.

TfL said the measure was a “precaution” taken by GoAhead while the investigation into the blaze continues.

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of bus business development, said London’s bus network is “safe to use”.

“As a precaution, the fleet of buses that normally operate on route 200 is being temporarily withdrawn from service by GoAhead while the investigation continues, with other vehicles being brought in to cover,” he said.

“All buses made by the relevant manufacturer will be checked thoroughly as a matter of priority.

“Other buses in the fleet remain in service and TfL and bus operators will not hesitate to take further action if required to ensure the network remains safe.”