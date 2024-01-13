Hundreds attend funeral of ‘unique’ seven-year-old boy after Folkestone crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hundreds attend funeral of ‘unique’ seven-year-old boy after Folkestone crash

By Press Association
The coffin of William Brown is carried into St Mary And St Eanswythe Church, Folkestone (PA)
The coffin of William Brown is carried into St Mary And St Eanswythe Church, Folkestone (PA)

Hundreds of people have gathered to pay respects to a seven-year-old boy killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

The funeral and burial for William Brown took place at St Mary and St Eanswythe Church, where hundreds of people stood outside because the 400-seat capacity church was packed out.

William died after a crash on December 6 on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade, when he was hit while trying to collect his football, his father William Brown Sr said.

Wrapped in winter warmers, mourners outside watched the service live-streamed on a television, holding flowers, praying and crying.

William Brown funeral
Mourners watching the funeral of William Brown on a screen outside at St Mary And St Eanswythe Church, Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The family had campaigned for special permission for William to be buried in the churchyard, which had been closed for burials since 1857.

The King however granted the family’s wish, and on Saturday afternoon William was buried under the chestnut tree in the church grounds where the little boy enjoyed spending his time.

The pupil of St Eanswythe’s Church of England Primary School, next to the church, had written in his 2021 school yearbook: “I feel peaceful when I am sat under the chestnut tree.”

Two white horses carried William’s coffin draped in a Manchester United flag to the church, with a Manchester United football and trophy among the items accompanying him.

William Brown funeral
William Brown Snr and Laura Brown attending the funeral of their son, William (Gareth Fuller/PA)

William’s father and others carried the coffin into the church, led by the Bishop of Dover and joined by family.

Paying tribute to her son during the live-streamed service, his mother Laura Brown described William as a “best friend to many” and “unique spirit” who was “engrossed in the natural and historical world”.

The song Lean On Me was played to start the service, while others such as Joyful Joyful and One Sweet Day were sung during the celebration of William’s life.

William Brown funeral
A floral tribute outside Mary And St Eanswythe Church (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Leading the service, Reverend Dr John Walker said: “Your tragedy has touched so many people in and around Folkestone. People are here because they wish you well, they stand with you in your grief.”

Mr Brown Sr also paid tribute to his son, saying he was the “proudest dad” to William, and recalled memories such playing football in the park and digging a six-foot hole in the earth.

“We are so sure he would want to be buried because he found peace in the earth,” Mr Brown said.

He also thanked the community for the “moving and uplifting” support, including 4,000 people who signed the petition for the churchyard to be re-opened to allow William’s burial.

Addressing his son, he said: “I’m honoured to be your father, I have learnt so much from you, you have moulded me into a better person, I love you and I will always carry you with me.”

Nearly 1,000 people donated to a GoFundMe page set up by the family after his death to help with funeral costs and remaining funds are to be donated to St Mary and St Eanswythe Church to go towards a new heating system.

More than £21,000 has been raised so far.