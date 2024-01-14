E-scooter crash injuries significantly under-reported – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
E-scooter crash injuries significantly under-reported – study

By Press Association
Injuries from e-scooter crashes are being significantly under-reported, according to new analysis by Government advisers (Yui Mok/PA)
Injuries from e-scooter crashes are being significantly under-reported, according to new analysis by Government advisers.

More rigorous collection of data is vital to ensure the dangers of the vehicles are fully understood, the independent Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (Pacts) said.

It analysed data from October and November 2021, comparing 300 e-scooter crash casualties recorded by hospitals in Britain with figures held by police forces and operators of rental trials.

The study found that fewer than 10% of casualties treated at hospital were represented in police statistics.

Pacts urged the Department for Transport (DfT) to issue “clear information” to the public about “the obligations of reporting road traffic collisions to the police, including those involving e-scooters”.

It also called on the department to issue guidance to rental trial operators and local authorities to ensure data collection more closely aligns with recording systems used by the police.

Private e-scooters cannot be legally ridden on roads or pavements in the UK, but have become a common sight, particularly in urban areas.

Trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England are ongoing.

Pacts deputy executive director Margaret Winchcomb said: “Smaller, zero-emissions vehicles, such as e-scooters are popular, be they illegally ridden private vehicles or regulated rental e-scooters.

“For all, it is essential that the methods for measuring their hazard to riders and danger to other road users are consistent and robust so that safety is adequately understood.

“The Government should make the most of the extension of the rental trials until May 2026 to improve and widen the way injuries from e-scooter collisions are recorded.”

DfT figures show 11 riders and one pedestrian died in e-scooter crashes in Britain in 2022.

A further 1,446 injured casualties were recorded, including 1,106 riders, 233 pedestrians and 47 cyclists.

That is compared with a total of 1,424 in 2021.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Safety remains our top priority which is why we work closely with police to regularly review and strengthen data around e-scooter incidents.“