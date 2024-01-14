Dopamine released during exercise linked to improved reaction times – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dopamine released during exercise linked to improved reaction times – study

By Press Association
Scientists used ‘novel brain-imaging techniques’ as part of their research (Ben Birchall/PA)
Pleasure hormone dopamine is a key cause of improved reaction times following exercise, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of Portsmouth say the findings could lead to new exercise-based treatments to improve cognitive health for conditions including Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, ADHD, addiction and depression.

The researchers found that the reaction time of cyclists improved as dopamine levels increased while they took part in exercise.

Dr Joe Costello, from the university’s school of sport, health and exercise science, said: “We know cardiovascular exercise improves cognitive performance, but the exact mechanisms behind this process have not been rigorously investigated in humans until now.

“Using novel brain-imaging techniques, we were able to examine the role dopamine plays in boosting brain function during exercise, and the results are really promising.

“Our current study suggests the hormone is an important neuromodulator for improved reaction time.

“These findings support growing evidence that exercise prescription is a viable therapy for a host of health conditions across the lifespan.”

For the study, published in the Journal of Physiology, 52 male participants were asked to carry out cognitive tasks at rest and while cycling in a positron emission tomography (PET) scanner which monitored the movement of dopamine in their brain.

The results suggested that when a participant cycled lying down in the machine, their brain increased the amount of dopamine release and that this process was linked with improved reaction time.

A second experiment used electrical muscle stimulation to test whether forced muscle movement to stimulate exercise would also improve cognitive performance and a final experiment combined both voluntary and involuntary exercise.

In the experiments where voluntary exercise was carried out, cognitive performance improved but the researchers found this was not the case when only forced electrical stimulation was used.

Sochi Ando, associate professor in the Health and Sports Science Laboratory at the University of Electro-Communications in Japan, said: “This suggests that when we tell our central command to move our body during a workout, that’s the process which helps the dopamine release in the brain.”

Dr Costello added: “These latest findings support our previous theory that cognitive performance during exercise is affected by changes to brain-regulating hormones, including dopamine.

“There could also be a number of other psychophysiological factors including cerebral blood flow, arousal and motivation that play a part.”