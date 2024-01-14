Freezing temperatures prompt weather warnings across Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Freezing temperatures prompt weather warnings across Ireland

By Press Association
Ice formations on the Cooley mountains in County Louth (Niall Carson/PA)
Ice formations on the Cooley mountains in County Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of -4C in parts.

The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency has said it will be very cold overnight on Sunday and into early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches and some freezing fog.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for every county, cautioning the public that there will be some sleet and snow showers in places.

The warnings were due to come into effect from 7pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Met Eireann advised that lowest temperatures overnight will be between -3 and +1 degrees, possibly colder in the midlands.

Temperatures are forecast to drop further to -4c in parts on Monday and Tuesday night.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI told motorists on Sunday morning that they should exercise caution on the roads following freezing overnight temperatures, particularly in rural areas.

A spokeswoman said: “Reduce your speed, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front.”

It came as the UK Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland between 3am on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to expect that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times on services.

The forecaster said there will probably be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces such as untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A separate yellow-level snow warning will come into effect for the north-most parts of the region for all of Wednesday and Thursday.