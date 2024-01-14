Couple on Iceland trip ‘alarmed’ but ‘excited’ to see erupting volcano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple on Iceland trip ‘alarmed’ but ‘excited’ to see erupting volcano

By Press Association
Lorraine Crawford and her husband John saw the volcano in Iceland erupting while they were on the way to the airport on Sunday morning (Lorraine Crawford/PA)
A British couple on holiday in Iceland said it was “alarming” to see a volcano erupting in the south-west of the country as they travelled to the airport on Sunday.

Lorraine Crawford, 67, and her 70-year-old husband John, from Essex, took a trip to Reykjavik on Thursday along with Mr Crawford’s cousin, Michael Daltrey, and his wife, Faye.

The group were in a taxi on their way to Keflavik International Airport on Sunday morning to return to the UK when Mrs Crawford said they saw the erupting volcano in the distance and initially thought it was a fire.

It is the second time the volcano, near the town of Grindavik, has erupted in less than a month following a series of earthquakes, with residents evacuated overnight.

Members of the community were previously evacuated from their homes in November for a period of six weeks following a volcanic eruption in December.

“It’s alarming in a way – it’s quite exciting to see something like that but then you realise that this could do quite a lot of damage,” Mrs Crawford, who runs a travel agency with her husband and their daughter, told the PA news agency.

“On the way (to the airport), we thought it was just a fire in the distance but (the taxi driver) said it was the actual volcano erupting.”

She added that they had heard a “really loud noise” and a “really loud rumble” from the airport, but they were not sure what had caused it.

Mrs Crawford also said their taxi driver told the group he lives “not far” from the volcano.

“He told us he was home one morning and looked out of his kitchen window and thought it was a fire – but it wasn’t, it was the volcano erupting,” she said.

“He also said on his way to the airport this morning there was nothing and on his way back obviously we could see it, the red in the distance – it was crazy.

“Thankfully we weren’t that close.”

Lorraine and John Crawford with their relatives Michael and Faye Daltrey on their trip to Iceland
Lorraine Crawford (right) was visiting Iceland with her husband and two relatives (Lorraine Crawford/PA)

Mrs Crawford also said their flight back to the UK had been delayed by around five hours, but EasyJet was citing technical issues as the reason for the disruption.

“We’re a bit annoyed about the delay but I don’t think we’re in any danger because we’re quite a distance from there,” she said.

“It was brilliant -we were hoping we would see it on the plane this morning.

“It’s definitely one of those photos that you add to your collection.”