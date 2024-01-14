Charles and Camilla send ‘very best wishes’ to Denmark’s new King and Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camilla send ‘very best wishes’ to Denmark’s new King and Queen

By Press Association
Then Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Then Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King and Queen have sent their “very best wishes” to King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark on the day of their accession to the throne.

Charles wrote a message, shared by Buckingham Palace, in which he also paid tribute to “the many years of service” of Frederik’s mother, and Europe’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II.

Charles greeting Frederik and Mary
Charles greeting Frederik and Mary during a reception at Buckingham Palace in May (Jacob King/PA)

She announced her abdication in a televised New Year address after telling how back surgery she underwent last year led to “thoughts about the future”.

Buckingham Palace said Charles has written privately to the 83-year-old, who stepped down on Sunday after a 52-year reign.

Queen Margrethe signed her formal abdication at a meeting with the Danish government at Christiansborg Palace, in Copenhagen, making way for Frederik, 55, and his Australian-born wife Mary, 51, who is the daughter of Scottish immigrants.

In his letter to Frederik and Mary, Charles wrote: “My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark UK visit
Queen Margrethe II waving to wellwishers in Camden during celebrations for her golden jubilee in 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.

“I pay tribute to the many years of service of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II, and remember fondly the frequent visits between our countries, including our visit to Copenhagen and Elsinore in 2012.

“I was delighted that Your Majesties were able to attend our coronation last year and I much look forward to future opportunities to celebrate the close connection that unites our countries and our families.”