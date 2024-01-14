Six arrested over alleged pro-Palestine activists’ plot to disrupt Stock Exchange

Six people have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange, after being passed information by a newspaper.

The Metropolitan Police began an investigation after being tipped off on Friday by the Daily Express.

Activists from the Palestine Action group were allegedly plotting to “target” the London Stock Exchange on the morning of January 15, causing damage and “locking on” to prevent the building from opening for trading, Scotland Yard said.

The force added that there was a “suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action”.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

A further five people, all believed to be part of the same alleged plot, were arrested later on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage, Scotland Yard said.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Albert Road, Brent, north London, and a 23-year-old man was arrested in Voss Street, Tower Hamlets, east London.

Two women, aged 28 and 26, were arrested in Liverpool, and a 27-year-old man was arrested in Brighton, East Sussex.

The Palestine Action group has been approached for comment.