Freezing temperatures cause travel disruption

Snow and ice have been causing travel disruption to some parts of the island of Ireland, as temperatures are set to drop as low as minus 5C in some areas on Monday night.

The cold snap is set to continue throughout the week, with Met Eireann issuing a yellow low temperature and ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, which be in effect from 6pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency warned of possible sleet or snow showers as temperatures plummet overnight.

The forecaster said there is a possibility for icy roads, freezing fog and potential for snow showers.

#Weekahead Very cold through the working week with widespread frost & ice leading to hazardous travelling conditions❄️🥶 Warnings in place➡️ https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Plenty of dry weather expected away from the north & northwest where wintry showers will be most frequent🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/5pFhya5mG2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 15, 2024

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow developing in the northwest of the island is expected, which will spread eastwards overnight.

Tuesday will continue to be very cold, with frost and ice in many areas. Further outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow is expected in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster, turning mostly to rain.

It will be brighter further south with some sunshine expected on Tuesday. Highest temperatures are expected to be around 6C.

The forecaster said it will continue to be very cold throughout the week, with widespread frost and ice leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Plenty of dry weather is expected away from the north and northwest where wintry showers will be most frequent.

Wednesday is predicted to be a bitterly cold day with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog at first leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Temps are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of snow and ice on roads. The Salting of all roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk has taken place this AM. Road Users are advised to exercise caution when travelling. — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) January 15, 2024

Highest temperatures of just 1C to 4C, not rising above freezing in some areas, in light northwest breezes.

Snow has already fallen in parts of Northern Ireland.

Snow showers, ice and fog have been forecast over the next few days in Northern Ireland.

The UK Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland between 3am on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to expect that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times on services.

Sleet and rain is predicted in other parts of the province.

Traffic Watch Northern Ireland said that all roads considered at risk have been salted.

It urged road user to exercise caution when travelling.