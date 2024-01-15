Man locked up indefinitely for killing 19-year-old student in halls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man locked up indefinitely for killing 19-year-old student in halls

By Press Association
Maher Maaroufe (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Maher Maaroufe (Metropolitan Police/PA)

An asylum seeker who nearly beheaded a student as he stabbed her to death in her hall of residence has been locked up indefinitely.

Maher Maaroufe stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend Sabita Thanwani in the neck with a knife at around 5am on March 19 2022.

He attacked her in her University of London accommodation in Clerkenwell, with the wound inflicted almost decapitating her.

Sabita Thanwani
Sabita Thanwani (Family Handout/PA)

Tunisian-born Maaroufe, 24, had admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility because he was suffering from schizoaffective disorder.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker.

Ms Thanwani’s family described him as “evil predator” and a “monster”.

On Monday, Judge Nigel Lickley KC sentenced him at the Old Bailey to a hospital order without limit of time.

He told the defendant: “Sabita had her whole life ahead of her. You ended her life.

“You actions will continue to cause enduring pain and suffering.”

Judge Lickley said Maaroufe carried out the attack during the “height” of a psychotic episode.

He said Maaroufe had been “aggressive” and “controlling” towards Ms Thanwani during their relationship and hit her at least once, adding that this behaviour may have been part of his “emerging illness”.

Sabita Thanwani death
The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, where Sabita Thanwani was killed (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The court heard that Maaroufe entered the UK legally on an unknown date but had overstayed and was in the process of claiming asylum at the time of the attack.

He was unemployed, smoked cannabis and “regularly got into fights”, prosecutor Louis Mably KC said.

Ms Thanwani had complained that Maaroufe was “possessive and controlling”, even waiting outside nightclubs she was in to escort her home.

The evening before the attack, Ms Thanwani met Maaroufe, who was wearing a balaclava, outside a mosque and they spent time in Edgware Road and Oxford Street.

After they had returned to Ms Thanwani’s accommodation, other students heard her shouting “stop”, “I can’t breathe” and “I beg you, don’t kill me” in the early hours of the morning.

One young woman, who called the police, said she heard a loud scream of “help”.

Maaroufe tried to get into another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street.

He was found by police asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed and headbutted an officer while being arrested, the court heard.

Ms Thanwani, an aspiring psychologist, was described as a “hardworking, conscientious, kind and caring young woman”.

Her family branded Maaroufe a “murderer” despite his plea to the lesser charge of manslaugher being accepted by the prosecution.

“He is an evil, sadistic murderer, his actions were calculated to kill her because she rejected him.”

Her mother Rheea said: “He murdered Sabita, he murdered me, he murdered all of us.”

The victim’s 22-year-old brother Raveen added that “anger and rage consumes” him when thinking about the defendant.