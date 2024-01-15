Jury sworn in to try trio charged with murdering footballer on Boxing Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury sworn in to try trio charged with murdering footballer on Boxing Day

By Press Association
A jury has been sworn in to try three men accused of killing footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed inside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day (Phil Barnett/PA)
A jury has been sworn in to try three men accused of killing footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed inside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day (Phil Barnett/PA)

A jury has been sworn in to try three men accused of killing footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed inside a nightclub on Boxing Day.

Kami Carpenter, 22, Remy Gordon, 23, and 19-year-old Reegan Anderson all deny murdering Mr Fisher at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, shortly before midnight on December 26 2022.

Cody Fisher death
Cody Fisher died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day (Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA)

The three men appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday as a jury was selected ahead of a trial which is expected to last for six weeks.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, also deny a charge of affray.

Mr Fisher, a 23-year-old former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died from a stab wound.

Birmingham City v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s
A minute’s silence was held for Cody Fisher at Birmingham City football club’s ground days after his death (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The jury of seven women and five men is expected to hear the prosecution open its case on Tuesday.

After the charges faced by the defendants were read to the jurors, trial judge Paul Farrer KC told them: “You know the three defendants face an allegation of murder.

“It follows, doesn’t it, that this is the type of case that has the potential to excite emotion.

Cody Fisher death court case
A custody van enters Birmingham Crown Court ahead of the trial (Jacob King/PA)

“Self-evidently, you are here to ensure this is a fair trial, and that involves, doesn’t it, you considering the evidence in this case objectively and dispassionately.

“However human emotion might be, it has no place in your decision-making process. You must take a firm hold of emotions such as anger and sympathy and put them on one side.”