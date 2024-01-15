Land Rover first delivered to King Charles is heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Land Rover first delivered to King Charles is heading to auction

By Press Association
The Land Rover was first used by Charles and Camilla. (Classic Car Auctions)
A Land Rover Discovery first used by King Charles and Queen Camilla is heading to auction.

The Discovery, painted in the royal family’s chosen green shade, was delivered to Tim Williams, head chauffeur for the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, for their exclusive use.

Accompanying the sale is a letter from George Hassall, director of royal and diplomatic affairs at Land Rover, to Williams, detailing the ‘new lease vehicle’, which was delivered to the Royal Garage at Highgrove House on January 12, 2007. A heritage certification also confirms its authenticity.

A letter confirms the Discovery’s authenticity. (Classic Car Auctions)

The Discovery still features original modifications made for royal use, including flashing alternative headlights and fog lights, along with front and rear strobe lights. The SUV now has a mileage of 117,500 miles, though is said to be ‘beautifully presented’ and comes with a full service history.

It’s going under the hammer on March 23 with Classic Car Auctions (CCA) at its sale coinciding with the Classic Car and Restoration Show at the NEC exhibition centre in Birmingham.

Simon Langsdale who sourced the vehicle for CCA, said: “This is surely one for a serious Royal family collector, with Prince Charles now King Charles III, the vehicle has even greater Royal provenance adding to its value.”

CCA has a reputation for auctioning former royal family vehicles at top prices, with a 2004 Range Rover used by the late Queen Elizabeth selling for a record price of £132,750 in November 2023.

This particular Discovery was sold by the online auction platform Collecting Cars in March 2023 for £12,050 but is now being sold again with a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000.