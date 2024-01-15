Four in court accused of assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Four in court accused of assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was shot dead – and not the intended target (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards was shot dead – and not the intended target (Family handout/PA)

Four people have appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot outside a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve 2022.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was hit twice in the back of the head when 12 shots were fired from a Skorpion submachine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24 2022.

Last July, Connor Chapman, 23, was found guilty of murdering Ms Edwards, who was not the intended target of the attack, and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 48 years.

Connor Chapman
Connor Chapman (Merseyside Police/PA)

On Monday, David Chambers 42, Danielle Dowdall, 33, Paul Owen, 54, and Roxanne Rooney, 33, appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court charged with assisting an offender.

According to the charges, Chambers, of no fixed address, was accused of arranging for the hire of a Volkswagen T-Cross car to be used by Chapman.

Rooney, of Noctorum, Wirral, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender by hiring the Volkswagen T-Cross and booking a lodge to be used by Chapman, the court was told.

Dowdall, of Woodchurch, Wirral, is alleged to have disposed of clothes and Owen, also of Woodchurch, is accused of assisting in disposing of a Mercedes A Class car used by Chapman in the shooting.

No pleas were entered and all four were given conditional bail ahead of a plea hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on February 12.