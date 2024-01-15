Jamaican poet Jason Allen-Paisant win TS Eliot Prize for ‘theatrical’ poetry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamaican poet Jason Allen-Paisant win TS Eliot Prize for ‘theatrical’ poetry

By Press Association
Jason Allen-Paisant took the top prize for Self-Portrait As Othello (Jonathan Turner)
Jason Allen-Paisant took the top prize for Self-Portrait As Othello (Jonathan Turner)

Jason Allen-Paisant has won the TS Eliot Prize for his poetry collection Self-Portrait As Othello, which has been praised for its “nerve, style and integrity”.

The collection won the prestigious prize out of 186 poetry collections submitted by British and Irish publishers.

The TS Eliot Prize is awarded annually to the writer of the best new poetry collection published in the UK and Ireland, with Anthony Joseph scooping the prize last year for his collection Sonnets For Albert.

The winner was presented with £25,000 during an awards ceremony at the Wallace Collection in London on Monday where the shortlisted poets were also presented with cheques for £1,500.

(Carcanet Press)

Some 10 books were shortlisted for the award, including a collection from Irish poet Eilean Ni Chuilleanain, which was submitted by publishers “in error”.

Prize judges Paul Muldoon, Sasha Dugdale and Denise Saul said: “Self-Portrait As Othello is a book with large ambitions that are met with great imaginative capacity, freshness and technical flair.

“As the title would suggest, the poetry is delivered with theatricality and in a range of voices and registers, across geographies and eras. It takes real nerve to pull off a work like this with such style and integrity.

“We are confident that Self-Portrait As Othello is a book to which readers will return for many years.”

Allen-Paisant, who lives in Leeds, is a Jamaican writer and academic who works as a senior lecturer in Critical Theory and Creative Writing at the University of Manchester.

Self-Portrait As Othello is his second poetry collection, following up his 2021 offering Thinking With Trees.

His non-fiction book, Scanning the Bush, will be published by Hutchinson Heinemann later this year.