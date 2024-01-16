Six-year-old reunited with toy octopus after it fell on to train tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-year-old reunited with toy octopus after it fell on to train tracks

By Press Association
Tenny was rescued and cleaned by Andrew Elliott (Andrew Elliott/PA)
A six-year-old boy has been reunited with his toy octopus after it fell on to train tracks, thanks to the kindness of a stranger and a Facebook group.

Raffi Kier got the toy, called Tenny, for his fourth birthday. He has taken him on holiday and sleeps with him every night.

“He goes everywhere with him,” Raffi’s mother Amy Kier, who lives in south-east London, told the PA news agency.

Toy octopus in sink
Tenny in the sink (Andrew Elliott/PA)

She said he was originally called Tenty because of his tentacles, but Raffi changed it so that his younger brother, Oscar, three, could pronounce it.

On January 4 Raffi was left in tears when he was separated from his beloved toy.

“I was going to my mum’s house so I could drop the kids off and come back and work and I was going from West Ham to Essex, where my mum lives,” Ms Kier said.

“Both my sons have octopuses and I put them underneath the pram, and as I went to get on the train, the octopus fell on the train tracks (on the C2C at West Ham station).

“I contemplated getting it, but the tracks are electrified, and my son spent the whole journey crying about his octopus.”

Toy octopus on train tracks
Tenny fell on the tracks on January 4 (Andrew Elliott/PA)

She said that when she got on the train, she contacted Transport for London to say the toy was lost, and told Raffi: “It will come back at some point hopefully,” but thinking it would never come back.

Thanks to the actions of a stranger, the little boy was reunited with Tenny on Monday, after the toy was sent back to the family.

Customer services agent Andrew Elliott, 24, said he found the toy at about 11.30am on the day it was left on the tracks, but had to go back later to rescue it as he had to go to work.

Mr Elliott, who is based in Upminster, east London, told PA: “There was a man on the platform sitting in a little box, and I knocked on the glass very sheepishly and asked if he would be able to help me get the toy.

Octopus wrapped in towel
Tenny after being cleaned (Andrew Elliott/PA)

“I gave him my name and my phone number and he said we’ll have to call a specialist and they’ll call when it is ready to be collected, but he hinted that I should not hold out too much hope.”

About six hours later Mr Elliott got a phone call, saying: “I’ve got your octopus – it’s very wet and it’s very dirty, do you want to come and get it?”

After collecting the octopus, he and his mother disinfected, washed and dried it – making sure to thoroughly clean the tentacles.

The aim of the mission was to try to reunite the toy with its owner, so Mr Elliott took to social media platforms including Reddit and a C2C group on Facebook to help with his quest.

Toy in box with note
Tenny being returned to Raffi (Amy Kier/PA)

It was Ms Kier’s brother who came across the C2C post and put her and Mr Elliott in touch.

“I could not believe it,” Ms Kier said.

“(Raffi’s) asked if I could put all the pictures of Tenny’s journey all over his bedroom.

“I think it teaches Raffi a really nice lesson about the kindness of other people’s actions as someone has really looked after something he cares about.”

Octopus hanging ang drying
Tenny drying out (Andrew Elliott/PA)

She said when she told Raffi the story about his toy being rescued and cleaned, he “started getting all his teddies and really looking after them”.

Mr Elliott even sent a handwritten note “from Tenny”, saying how much he missed his owner.

He added: “It is incredibly lucky that I found the owner – it was really surreal.

“I really didn’t expect it to balloon into what it did on social media.

“Even now my phone goes crazy with comments and people liking the post.”