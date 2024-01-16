Weather warnings for further snow in place as temperatures plunge across Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weather warnings for further snow in place as temperatures plunge across Ireland

By Press Association
A parking meter covered in Frost in Athy Co Kildare as temperatures drop across the island (Niall Carson/PA)
A parking meter covered in Frost in Athy Co Kildare as temperatures drop across the island (Niall Carson/PA)

Weather warnings for snow remain in place in the coming days as temperatures across Ireland plummet.

A number of schools were unable to open while there was disruption on some roads and public transport services in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning following an overnight fall of snow.

As temperatures dipped below zero, the coldest spot was Thomastown in Co Kilkenny where -7.4C was recorded.

In Northern Ireland the temperature is set to plummet to -3C on Tuesday night.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering most of Northern Ireland to 11am on Tuesday and for Wednesday and Thursday.

It has forecast a very cold and frosty start to Wednesday with snow showers mainly in the north, while the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is very cold and windy with snow showers.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has forecast a cold Arctic air over the country for the rest of the week, warning that widespread frost and ice may lead to hazardous travelling conditions, and temperatures as low as -5C are expected on Wednesday night.

The cold snap comes as public sector workers prepare to take part in what is expected to be one of the biggest strikes in recent history in Northern Ireland.

Tens of thousands of public sector workers will take part in the action on Thursday over pay. The gritting of roads is expected to be impacted.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned of significant disruption to services, including gritting and roads response.

Gritting will also be impacted by a week-long strike by members of the GMB and Unite unions until January 26.

The department has advised the public, where possible, to avoid travel on Thursday.