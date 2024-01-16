Man campaigns for water safety after dad drowned in the sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man campaigns for water safety after dad drowned in the sea

By Press Association
Robbie Jones is campaigning on water safety after his father Gareth drowned in the sea in 2021 (Robbie Jones/PA)
A man has helped launched a water safety campaign after his father drowned in the sea three years ago.

Robbie Jones released a film with the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) about the “devastating impact” of the loss of his father on the anniversary of his death.

Gareth Jones, 69, did not return from his walk with the family dog, Connie, in Hove, East Sussex on January 16, 2021 and CCTV confirmed the pair had gone into the water.

Gareth Jones was out walking the family dog Connie in Hove, East Sussex when they both drowned in the sea (Robbie Jones/PA)

Despite rescue efforts by the RNLI, coastguard, Sussex Police and others, they were not found and their deaths were confirmed three days later.

Mr Jones said: “I lost my rock that night, at just 24 years old I lost the guy I could talk to about anything and get crucial life advice. My dad was everything to me and to our family.

“Dads die, but they aren’t meant to drown. And not so young.

“I don’t want anyone else to ever have to go through that and if talking about it can help, then it is important I do it.”

The film shows Mr Jones tell his story of losing his dad, and hopes to educate people about the dangers of open water in bad weather.

The 27-year-old added: “It is my way of honouring him and making something positive out of the worst thing to happen.”

Members of HM Coastguard, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI were involved in making the film.

NWSF Chair and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Dawn Whittaker said: “We want to thank Robbie for his willingness to talk to us about the worst moment of his life and to help to create such a powerful, and heartwrenching, film.

“We think his story will really resonate, everyone can imagine the horror of losing a parent to drowning, but no one should. We hope the film will encourage people to have conversations around water safety and share advice.”

The video is available on the #RespectTheWater website from January 16.

People are advised to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if someone is in trouble in the sea, or ask for fire and rescue service for inland water incidents.