Police investigate discovery of seven dead tortoises in woodland

By Press Association
Two of the tortoises were found on January 8, and another five were found nearby days later (Alamy/PA)
Several giant tortoises have been found dead in woodland.

Devon and Cornwall Police said seven dead tortoises were found in a wooded area to the north of Exeter.

Two of the tortoises were found on January 8, and another five were found nearby on Friday.

The force said they were thought to be Aldabra giant tortoises – classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Investigations are under way to identify the owners and establish the circumstances surrounding the animals’ deaths and the disposal of their bodies.

Inspector Mark Arthurs said: “We are appealing to members of the public for information to try to establish the circumstances around this discovery and to identify those responsible.

“We would ask that if anyone knows anything, they get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a giant tortoise in the area or knows of anyone who normally has a large number of tortoises but has fewer now.”

Aldabra tortoises, together with their distantly related cousin, the Galapagos giant tortoise, are the largest species of tortoise in the world.

They can live for more than 150 years, with some shells reaching over a metre in length.